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Secrets of the Dead

How Lady Liberty's Giant Torch Was Built

Season 23 Episode 6 | 2m 28s

Before the Statue of Liberty was complete, Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi built its most important feature first: the torch. Rare photographs reveal how craftsmen used wood, plaster, and copper to create the giant hand and torch that would become an enduring symbol of freedom.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 2 Preview
Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway.
Preview: S2 | 2:00
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
Watch 0:29
Great Performances
"Tammy Wynette: Forever Yours" Preview
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
Preview: S54 E3 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part One
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Preview: S45 E2 | 0:30
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  • Secrets of the Dead Season 23
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  • Secrets of the Dead Season 4
Secrets of the Dead
Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Episode: S23 E6
Secrets of the Dead
Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Episode: S23 E5
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
China's Bronze Kingdom
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
Episode: S23 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Episode: S23 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Queens of Combat
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Episode: S23 E2 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Picturing Shakespeare
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Episode: S23 E1 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Chasing the Plague
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
Episode: S22 E10 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Cracking the Queen's Code
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
Episode: S22 E9 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Cleopatra's Last Temple
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
Episode: S22 E8 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Episode: S22 E7 | 55:15