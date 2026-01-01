How Lady Liberty's Giant Torch Was Built

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Secrets of the Dead Season 23
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Secrets of the Dead Season 22
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Secrets of the Dead Season 21
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Secrets of the Dead Season 20
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Secrets of the Dead Season 19
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Secrets of the Dead Season 18
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Secrets of the Dead Season 17
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Secrets of the Dead Season 16
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Secrets of the Dead Season 15
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Secrets of the Dead Season 14
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Secrets of the Dead Season 13
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Secrets of the Dead Season 12
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Secrets of the Dead Season 11
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Secrets of the Dead Season 10
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Secrets of the Dead Season 9
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Secrets of the Dead Season 8
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Secrets of the Dead Season 7
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Secrets of the Dead Season 6
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Secrets of the Dead Season 5
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Secrets of the Dead Season 4
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.