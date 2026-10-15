Ryan Fazio on the 2026 CT governor’s race

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
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Gov. Ned Lamont address criticisms related to the state budget, and how he’d continue to govern.
What are the ramifications now that the federal government has reduced student loan programs?
Hear from the candidates in the four-way race for Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District.
Children as young as 5 are being resettled in Connecticut after crossing the U.S. border alone. We e
What’s next for CT residents who no longer have health insurance through the Affordable Care Act?
Explore what Connecticut’s new artificial intelligence law means for students, teachers and schools.
Bad Bunny, the “King of Latin Trap” continues to weave politics into his lyrics.
What does it take to be the perfect candidate in 2026? We ask the experts.
If you wanna get away this summer, the economic cost of the war in Iran might affect your ability.
How might lawmakers’ efforts to protect undocumented migrants clash with the Trump administration?