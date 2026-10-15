© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Ryan Fazio on the 2026 CT governor’s race

Season 2 Episode 29 | 17m 21s

In this special edition of The Wheelhouse, hear State Sen. Ryan Fazio address everything from his plans to be an “education government” to his support of President Donald Trump.

Aired: 10/13/26
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Secrets of the Dead
How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:51
Watch 3:18
Secrets of the Dead
Uncovering Fort Albion's Forgotten Black Heroes
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Clip: S23 E7 | 3:18
Watch 1:53
Secrets of the Dead
Fighting Erosion With Living Oyster Reefs
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:53
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Wheelhouse Season 2
  • The Wheelhouse Season 1
Watch 16:51
The Wheelhouse
Ned Lamont on the 2026 CT governor’s race
Gov. Ned Lamont address criticisms related to the state budget, and how he’d continue to govern.
Episode: S2 E30 | 16:51
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
As federal student loan programs change, here's what to know
What are the ramifications now that the federal government has reduced student loan programs?
Episode: S2 E28 | 52:06
Watch 51:33
The Wheelhouse
Meet CT’s 1st Congressional District candidates
Hear from the candidates in the four-way race for Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District.
Episode: S2 E27 | 51:33
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
Unaccompanied and unprotected? CT attorneys critical of resettlement process for young migrants
Children as young as 5 are being resettled in Connecticut after crossing the U.S. border alone. We e
Episode: S2 E26 | 52:04
Watch 52:03
The Wheelhouse
How much ‘Obamacare’ remains in Trump’s America?
What’s next for CT residents who no longer have health insurance through the Affordable Care Act?
Episode: S2 E25 | 52:03
Watch 52:00
The Wheelhouse
How AI is shaping CT classrooms
Explore what Connecticut’s new artificial intelligence law means for students, teachers and schools.
Episode: S2 E24 | 52:00
Watch 53:31
The Wheelhouse
Bad Bunny, Puerto Rico and US Colonialism
Bad Bunny, the “King of Latin Trap” continues to weave politics into his lyrics.
Episode: S2 E23 | 53:31
Watch 48:06
The Wheelhouse
Making the candidate: How politicians can stand out in 2026
What does it take to be the perfect candidate in 2026? We ask the experts.
Episode: S2 E22 | 48:06
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
CT families face rising costs in summer 2026
If you wanna get away this summer, the economic cost of the war in Iran might affect your ability.
Episode: S2 E21 | 52:04
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
CT lawmakers and federal judges push back on ICE detentions
How might lawmakers’ efforts to protect undocumented migrants clash with the Trump administration?
Episode: S2 E20 | 52:06