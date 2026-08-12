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The Wheelhouse

As federal student loan programs change, here's what to know

Season 2 Episode 28 | 52m 06s

The U.S. Department of Education has updated its federal student loan guidance as changes involving college debt policy from the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act took effect July 1. U.S. The changes, according to NPR, will limit the amount of programs available to borrowers. And they’ll cap loans for grad students. We discuss what borrowers should know ahead of the 2026-2027 academic year.

Aired: 08/11/26
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