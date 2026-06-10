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VOCES

And The Stars Are The Same

12m 43s

Eulalia Pedro, a Mayan elder, fled Guatemala as a result of a U.S.- backed civil war in her country more than 25 years ago. In this short documentary, Eulalia reflects on leaving her home, re-settling in Colorado’s San Luís Valley, and the stars that bind her, her children, and grandchildren to a faraway home.

Aired: 10/06/26
Extras
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