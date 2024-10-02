© 2024 Connecticut Public

Weathered

Are We At The Tipping Point?

Season 5 Episode 1 | 26m 17s

Maiya May embarks on a journey across the United States, from the sunny shores of Florida to the icy expanses of Alaska, to explore climate tipping points – thresholds that lead to rapid and irreversible change. Discover how critical our climate systems are for our planet’s stability. Are these vital ecosystems already past their tipping point, or is there still hope to reverse the damage?

Aired: 10/01/24
Watch 26:16
Weathered
Not “Business As Usual”
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
Watch 26:18
Weathered
Water Whiplash
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:18
Watch 26:08
Weathered
Climate Crossroads
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:08
Watch 26:20
Weathered
Adapt or Leave?
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:20
Watch 26:16
Weathered
The Heat is On
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:16
Watch 13:01
Weathered
Our Understanding of Floods is ALL Wrong
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
Episode: S4 E10 | 13:01
Watch 14:03
Weathered
This Winter Trend Is Overpowering Global Warming
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Episode: S4 E9 | 14:03
Watch 12:11
Weathered
Was This Really a 1 in 700,000,000,000 Year Event?!
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.
Episode: S4 E8 | 12:11
Watch 12:07
Weathered
What's the One Thing You Can Do To Survive a Tsunami?
So, what is the most important factor determining whether or not YOU survive a tsunami?
Episode: S4 E7 | 12:07
Watch 10:42
Weathered
Earth’s Climate Has Always Changed. Why All the Fuss?
Earth's climate has varied widely over its history so why do a few degrees concern us now?
Episode: S4 E6 | 10:42