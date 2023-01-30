-
As demand for affordable housing grows, advocates are pushing suburban towns to do more, not only to address economic pressures, but racial equity issues as well.
Last year, Connecticut became the third state in the country to authorize a statewide right to counsel program. The program gives income-eligible tenants facing eviction access to free legal representation and is already showing impact. But scaling up the program to the whole state may take time.
In Connecticut, landlords can require up to two months of rent as a security deposit. An alternative being explored is damage insurance that would be included in the monthly rent.
Connecticut is ranked as one of the most expensive states for housing. And a new national dashboard finds residents in some of the state’s bigger cities might not have a personal safety net to weather economic shock.
Connecticut’s emergency housing hotline is cutting its hours of operation as funding runs dry for 24/7 service. The call center, run by United Way, has been the single entry point to the state’s homelessness response.
Connecticut’s homelessness response system may soon see some changes. The system’s “front door,” also known as United Way’s 211, could cut back hours as funding runs low. And some organizations are concerned.
At a small church in Bridgeport, one nonprofit has helped hundreds of domestic workers collect wages that were stolen from them.
In 2019, Connecticut was home to the sixth-largest concentration of Puerto Ricans in the United States.
Hartford Public Library has received a grant aimed at helping young immigrant women remain in school and complete their college degrees. The new program is called “Barriers Can’t Stop Us: Building Immigrant Women’s Success” and is intended for students who came to the United States while still in high school.
In March, Hartford school administrators and recruiters made their way to Puerto Rico looking for bilingual talent to fill content areas like math, science and history.It’s part of Paso a Paso, a program to recruit bilingual teachers to fill much-needed roles in Hartford.