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Reporter's Notebook: CT faces turning point for intellectual disability services

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jim Haddadin
Published November 3, 2026 at 1:40 PM EST
This type of testing to gauge a child's IQ in conjunction with intellectual disability services.
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Connecticut’s Department of Developmental Services offers a range of resources for people with intellectual disabilities through waiver programs. But it enforces a strict eligibility standard based on IQ score.

For hundreds of Connecticut families, supportive services help a loved one with an intellectual disability thrive.

Many receive those services through local school districts as children and young adults.

Connecticut’s Department of Developmental Services also offers a range of resources through waiver programs. But DDS utilizes a rigid eligibility standard — a cutoff that serves as a painful dividing line for those who are denied.

Lawmakers have long acknowledged a need to revise the criteria. Many say the question is when and how to act, and not whether change is necessary.

But after years of debate, the most recent push to update the state's definition of intellectual disability came up short. Lawmakers instead ordered another study.

As we reported last month, Connecticut may now be forced to address the issue by families who allege the state violated their constitutional rights.

In a complaint filed in August, four residents argued that DDS denied them equal protection under the law by relying on IQ score to determine eligibility for intellectual disability services.

Connecticut is one of only a handful of remaining states that take that approach, which the plaintiffs contend is outdated and doesn't align with modern medical standards.

A separate case now pending before the Connecticut Supreme Court challenges a different aspect of how DDS applies the eligibility criteria, including the age at which an applicant’s disability was documented.

Trumbull resident Edna Borchetta's 20-year-old daughter, Carriella, is part of the lawsuit challenging the state's strict IQ score cutoff. Carriella has had profound adaptive deficiencies since birth, her mother said. She has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability and with Williams syndrome, a genetic neurodevelopmental disorder.

Carriella Borchetta took several intelligence tests as a child, but was deemed ineligible because one of her scores was above the state's cutoff point.

In an interview, Edna Borchetta told us it was disappointing to see the life-changing decision boil down to a test score.

“It’s so frustrating because my daughter is more than a number,” Borchetta said. “She is a beautiful human being who deserves to be looked at holistically.”

DDS declined to respond to questions about the ongoing case. In an email, a spokesperson said the agency acknowledges its eligibility process has serious ramifications for applicants.

“DDS recognizes that eligibility questions can be deeply personal and consequential for individuals and families,” the email reads. “We are committed to treating everyone with dignity, listening to individuals and their families, and making decisions with care and respect.”
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Jim Haddadin
Jim Haddadin is an editor for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer at NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
See stories by Jim Haddadin

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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