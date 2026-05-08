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Audacious with Chion Wolf

The Great World Race and the Barkley Marathons: What extreme races reveal about us

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:07 AM EDT
FILE: Aerial view of a man jogging on Kronsberg on January 5, 2026 05 in Lower Saxony, Hanover casts a long shadow.
1 of 1  — Winter in Lower Saxony
FILE: Aerial view of a man jogging on Kronsberg on January 5, 2026 05 in Lower Saxony, Hanover casts a long shadow.
Julian Stratenschulte / Picture alliance via Getty Images

Some people sign up for a 5K. Some people sign up for a race with a secret start time, no marked course, and books hidden in the woods. Or seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

We have questions.

Meet Jared Campbell, the only person ever to finish the Barkley Marathons four times - a secretive, nearly mythic race through the Tennessee woods with an unmarked course, brutal climbs, and pages torn from hidden books as proof you were there.

And Dr. Lisa Kenton is an ER doctor who pushed through ice, heat, and near-total exhaustion in the Great World Race, fueled by a cause close to her heart.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Jared Campbell: the only four-time finisher of the Barkley Marathons - one of the world’s most punishing, quirky, and mysterious races
  • Dr. Lisa Kenton: emergency room doctor at The Hospital of Central Connecticut who completed the Great World Race - seven marathons on seven continents in seven days - in November 2025. She dedicated the journey to raising awareness and funds for Malan syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects her niece and nephew.

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf