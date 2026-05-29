Astronaut artists: Painting, quilting, and playing Bowie aboard the ISS

The International Space Station was designed for science, research, and survival. But astronauts turned it into a music studio, an art studio, and a sewing room.

Former ISS commander and musician, Chris Hadfield, astronaut-painter Nicole Stott, and astronaut-quilter Karen Nyberg take us inside the strange, beautiful reality of making music, paintings, and handmade objects while orbiting Earth at 17,500 miles an hour.

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GUESTS:

Chris Hadfield : Musician, fighter pilot, retired Canadian astronaut, and bestselling author, whose performance of Space Oddity became the first music video ever filmed in space

Musician, fighter pilot, retired Canadian astronaut, and bestselling author, whose performance of became the first music video ever filmed in space Nicole Stott : Retired NASA astronaut, watercolor artist, and the first person to paint with watercolors in space. She co-founded the Space for Art Foundation to connect children around the world through art and space exploration

Retired NASA astronaut, watercolor artist, and the first person to paint with watercolors in space. She co-founded the to connect children around the world through art and space exploration Karen Nyberg : Engineer, retired NASA astronaut, and textile artist who hand-sewed a stuffed dinosaur, a Texas flag, and a quilt block aboard the International Space Station. It was later placed at the center of a massive community-made “astronomical quilt”

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

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