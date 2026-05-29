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Audacious with Chion Wolf

Astronaut artists: Painting, quilting, and playing Bowie aboard the ISS

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published May 29, 2026 at 8:43 AM EDT
Canadian Space Agency (CSA) Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 Flight Engineer, playing guitar in the Cupola Module. Photo was taken during Expedition 34 December 25th, 2012.
1 of 1  — Chris Hadfield.jpg
Canadian Space Agency (CSA) Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 Flight Engineer, playing guitar in the Cupola Module. Photo was taken during Expedition 34 December 25th, 2012.
Chris Hadfield / Canadian Space Agency / NASA

The International Space Station was designed for science, research, and survival. But astronauts turned it into a music studio, an art studio, and a sewing room.

Former ISS commander and musician, Chris Hadfield, astronaut-painter Nicole Stott, and astronaut-quilter Karen Nyberg take us inside the strange, beautiful reality of making music, paintings, and handmade objects while orbiting Earth at 17,500 miles an hour.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Chris Hadfield: Musician, fighter pilot, retired Canadian astronaut, and bestselling author, whose performance of Space Oddity became the first music video ever filmed in space 
  • Nicole Stott: Retired NASA astronaut, watercolor artist, and the first person to paint with watercolors in space. She co-founded the Space for Art Foundation to connect children around the world through art and space exploration
  • Karen Nyberg: Engineer, retired NASA astronaut, and textile artist who hand-sewed a stuffed dinosaur, a Texas flag, and a quilt block aboard the International Space Station. It was later placed at the center of a massive community-made “astronomical quilt” 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf