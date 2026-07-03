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Audacious with Chion Wolf

The minds, hearts (and stomachs) of competitive eaters

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published July 3, 2026 at 8:09 AM EDT
"Crazy Legs" Conti (left) competing at Lake Compounce during a Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifier, where everyone is trying to prove they’re top dog June 13th 2026.
Jessica Severin de Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
"Crazy Legs" Conti (left) competing at Lake Compounce during a Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifier, where everyone is trying to prove they’re top dog June 13th 2026.

Some people savor every bite. Others eat 30 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Welcome to the world of competitive eating!

Visit Lake Compounce for a Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifier, where everyone is trying to prove they’re top dog.

Then Crazy Legs Conti and Katina DeJarnett - aka Katina Eats Kilos - talk about what it takes to train, compete, recover, and keep chewing when your body is begging you to meat it halfway.

It’s a lot to digest.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Sam Barclay: Emcee and host with Major League Eating, where he helps turn competitive eating contests into full-on sporting spectacles
  • Crazy Legs Conti: Longtime Major League Eating competitor, writer, filmmaker, and the subject of the documentary, “Crazy Legs Conti: Zen and the Art of Competitive Eating“
  • Semora Kludy: Known through her food-challenge page, Semora’s Competitive Bites, she is a Michigan-based competitive eater and food challenger
  • Max Stanford: aka Max vs Food, is a London-based competitive eater, food-content creator, and one of Major League Eating’s top-ranked competitors
  • Katina DeJarnett: aka Katina Eats Kilos, is a professional eater, YouTuber, and former bodybuilder. She has millions of followers across social media watching her tackle giant meals around the world

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf