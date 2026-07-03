The minds, hearts (and stomachs) of competitive eaters

Some people savor every bite. Others eat 30 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Welcome to the world of competitive eating!

Visit Lake Compounce for a Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest qualifier, where everyone is trying to prove they’re top dog.

Then Crazy Legs Conti and Katina DeJarnett - aka Katina Eats Kilos - talk about what it takes to train, compete, recover, and keep chewing when your body is begging you to meat it halfway.

It’s a lot to digest.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS:

Sam Barclay: Emcee and host with Major League Eating , where he helps turn competitive eating contests into full-on sporting spectacles

Emcee and host with , where he helps turn competitive eating contests into full-on sporting spectacles Crazy Legs Conti : Longtime Major League Eating competitor, writer, filmmaker, and the subject of the documentary, “Crazy Legs Conti: Zen and the Art of Competitive Eating“

Longtime Major League Eating competitor, writer, filmmaker, and the subject of the documentary, “Crazy Legs Conti: Zen and the Art of Competitive Eating“ Semora Kludy: Known through her food-challenge page, Semora’s Competitive Bites , she is a Michigan-based competitive eater and food challenger

Known through her food-challenge page, , she is a Michigan-based competitive eater and food challenger Max Stanford: aka Max vs Food , is a London-based competitive eater, food-content creator, and one of Major League Eating’s top-ranked competitors

aka , is a London-based competitive eater, food-content creator, and one of Major League Eating’s top-ranked competitors Katina DeJarnett: aka Katina Eats Kilos , is a professional eater, YouTuber, and former bodybuilder. She has millions of followers across social media watching her tackle giant meals around the world

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

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