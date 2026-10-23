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Audacious with Chion Wolf

Audacious Live! Show & Tell in Hartford: From dragon eggs to JFK’s cake

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published October 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Chris DeGasero: co-owner of Dead Language Beer Project in Hartford, brought a Billy Baloney ventriloquist dummy of Pee-wee’s Playhouse to Chion Wolf and the Audacious teams LIVE Show & Tell at the Dead Language Beer Project, October 7, 2026.
Joel Cintron
/
Connecticut Public
Chris DeGasero: co-owner of Dead Language Beer Project in Hartford, brought a Billy Baloney ventriloquist dummy of Pee-wee’s Playhouse to Chion Wolf and the Audacious teams LIVE Show & Tell at the Dead Language Beer Project, October 7, 2026.

A robot Christmas ornament. A clay golem from Prague. A piece of JFK's inauguration cake that's been around for more than six decades.

No, this isn't the inventory of a particularly eccentric museum. It's what people brought to our fifth Audacious LIVE Show & Tell!

Chion Wolf and the Audacious team during the LIVE Show & Tell to the Dead Language Beer Project, where Amy LaBossière: Hartford resident, brought two multi-colored fabric dolls inspired by Peter Max that hook together.
Joel Cintron
/
Connecticut Public
Chion Wolf and the Audacious team during the LIVE Show & Tell to the Dead Language Beer Project, where Amy LaBossière: Hartford resident, brought two multi-colored fabric dolls inspired by Peter Max that hook together.

Back at Dead Language Beer Project in Hartford, we invited CT Public listeners and audience members to speak about meaningful objects in their lives. And once again, the stories behind those objects took us places we never could have predicted.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Chris DeGasero: co-owner of Dead Language Beer Project in Hartford, who brought a Billy Baloney ventriloquist dummy of Pee-wee’s Playhouse
  • Brittney Mihalich: Avon resident, who brought a clay golem from Prague
  • Krystaline Gregory: New Britain resident, who brought a robot Christmas ornament made of glass
  • Brenda Kestenbaum: West Hartford resident, who brought her late sister’s coffee can
  • Maggie Róisín: New Britain resident, who brought a family heirloom: a glass jar with a piece of JFK’s inauguration cake
  • Nora Pasco: New Britain resident, who brought a labradorite ‘dragon egg’ necklace 
  • Pamela Morrison-Wolf: West Hartford resident (and Chion’s mother!), who brought a statue of Saint Francis and the wolf of Gubbio 
  • Amy LaBossière: Hartford resident, who brought two multi-colored fabric dolls inspired by Peter Max that hook together
  • Suzanne Hopgood: longtime Audacious supporter, who brought a wall plaque saying ‘Love you to the moon and back,’ reminding her of her late husband, Frank Lord

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Production support by Carol Sisco, Bill Sencio, Maegn Boone, Dylan Reyes, Javan Daniel DeCarlo, Susan Bell, Jane Moreno, Holly Winters, Sabrina Herrera, Missy DiNunno, with special thanks to Vanessa de la Torre, and Lauren Komrosky.

Special thanks to Kyle and Chris DeGasero, and the entire staff of Dead Language Beer Project in Hartford, CT.

We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our friends at Freed Marcroft Family Law, and Suzanne Hopgood in loving memory of her husband, Frank Lord.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,http://www.twitter.com/chionwolfInstagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf