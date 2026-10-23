Audacious Live! Show & Tell in Hartford: From dragon eggs to JFK’s cake

A robot Christmas ornament. A clay golem from Prague. A piece of JFK's inauguration cake that's been around for more than six decades.

No, this isn't the inventory of a particularly eccentric museum. It's what people brought to our fifth Audacious LIVE Show & Tell!

Joel Cintron / Connecticut Public Chion Wolf and the Audacious team during the LIVE Show & Tell to the Dead Language Beer Project, where Amy LaBossière: Hartford resident, brought two multi-colored fabric dolls inspired by Peter Max that hook together.

Back at Dead Language Beer Project in Hartford, we invited CT Public listeners and audience members to speak about meaningful objects in their lives. And once again, the stories behind those objects took us places we never could have predicted.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS:

Chris DeGasero: co-owner of Dead Language Beer Project in Hartford, who brought a Billy Baloney ventriloquist dummy of Pee-wee’s Playhouse

co-owner of Dead Language Beer Project in Hartford, who brought a Billy Baloney ventriloquist dummy of Pee-wee’s Playhouse Brittney Mihalich: Avon resident, who brought a clay golem from Prague

Avon resident, who brought a clay golem from Prague Krystaline Gregory: New Britain resident, who brought a robot Christmas ornament made of glass

New Britain resident, who brought a robot Christmas ornament made of glass Brenda Kestenbaum: West Hartford resident, who brought her late sister’s coffee can

West Hartford resident, who brought her late sister’s coffee can Maggie Róisín: New Britain resident, who brought a family heirloom: a glass jar with a piece of JFK’s inauguration cake

New Britain resident, who brought a family heirloom: a glass jar with a piece of JFK’s inauguration cake Nora Pasco: New Britain resident, who brought a labradorite ‘dragon egg’ necklace

New Britain resident, who brought a labradorite ‘dragon egg’ necklace Pamela Morrison-Wolf: West Hartford resident (and Chion’s mother!), who brought a statue of Saint Francis and the wolf of Gubbio

West Hartford resident (and Chion’s mother!), who brought a statue of Saint Francis and the wolf of Gubbio Amy LaBossière: Hartford resident, who brought two multi-colored fabric dolls inspired by Peter Max that hook together

Hartford resident, who brought two multi-colored fabric dolls inspired by Peter Max that hook together Suzanne Hopgood: longtime Audacious supporter, who brought a wall plaque saying ‘Love you to the moon and back,’ reminding her of her late husband, Frank Lord

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Production support by Carol Sisco, Bill Sencio, Maegn Boone, Dylan Reyes, Javan Daniel DeCarlo, Susan Bell, Jane Moreno, Holly Winters, Sabrina Herrera, Missy DiNunno, with special thanks to Vanessa de la Torre, and Lauren Komrosky.

Special thanks to Kyle and Chris DeGasero, and the entire staff of Dead Language Beer Project in Hartford, CT.

We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our friends at Freed Marcroft Family Law, and Suzanne Hopgood in loving memory of her husband, Frank Lord.

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