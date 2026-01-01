About Audacious with Chion Wolf

Audacious with Chion Wolf spotlights the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.

Guided by deep curiosity and genuine compassion, the team behind Audacious creates space for the kinds of stories that rarely get told, and the kinds of questions we’re often afraid to ask. From those speaking publicly for the very first time to voices already known around the world, every guest is met with care, and every story is honored as both deeply personal and profoundly human.

The show has earned national recognition for its distinctive approach to intimate, curiosity-driven storytelling.

Audacious with Chion Wolf has received four National Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: for "Going Flat, or Building New Breasts: Two Women’s Post-Mastectomy Stories" in 2021; "I Regret Becoming A Parent" in 2022; Best Host for Chion Wolf in 2024; and “Intersex advocacy and the fight for bodily autonomy with Pidgeon Pagonis“ in 2025.

In 2026, Audacious with Chion Wolf earned both a Connecticut chapter and national Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for Best Conversational Podcast Episode for “ Nothing goes as planned: A first-time offender’s prison story from arrest to release .”

Producer & Host: Chion Wolf

Producer: Jessica Severin de Martinez

Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows: Robyn Doyon-Aitken

Contact the show at audacious@ctpublic.org

You can leave a voicemail for Chion at 860-275-7312

Connect with Chion on Facebook and Instagram .

For general Connecticut Public inquiries and questions, contact our Audience Care team at (860) 275-7550 or email audiencecare@ctpublic.org .

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Support is provided by a generous contribution from Suzanne Hopgood, in Memory of Frank Lord.