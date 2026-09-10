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American Masters

The Many Passions of Matteo Lane

55m 08s

Matteo Lane is a stand-up comedian, painter, singer, and now a Broadway performer. In this interview, we talk about how all of these skills come together in his impassioned creative process. To Matteo, all art comes from “the base of a tree and then it grows out in different places.” You never know how one artistic pursuit is going to feed into another.

Aired: 09/10/26
Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
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