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American Masters

Warren King: King of Cardboard

15m 40s

Follow Warren King as he transforms cardboard into intricate sculptural reflections of his Chinese-American family’s immigration and his path from engineer to artist. Preparing for a Wisconsin homecoming show, King explores belonging through art.

Aired: 05/25/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
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