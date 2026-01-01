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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: Marcel Goupy Vase, ca. 1930

Season 30 Episode 24 | 2m 23s

Watch David P. McCarron's appraisal of a Marcel Goupy Vase, ca. 1930.

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
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