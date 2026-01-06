© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cook's Country

When Southern Women Cook

Season 18 Episode 1817 | 26m 55s

Test cook Morgan Bolling bakes up some Aunt Jule’s Pie for host Toni Tipton-Martin. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Julia Collin Davison to a taste test of Louisiana-Style Hot Sauces. And Morgan makes Gullah Lowcountry Red Rice for Toni.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 04/24/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Preview: S23 E4 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Queens of Combat
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Preview: S23 E3 | 0:32
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Preview: S27 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Cook's Country Season 18
  • Cook's Country Season 17
  • Cook's Country Season 16
  • Cook's Country Season 15
  • Cook's Country Season 14
  • Cook's Country Season 13
  • Cook's Country Season 12
  • Cook's Country Season 11
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Upper Midwest Classics
Supper Club Chicken Cordon Bleu, Cornish Pasties
Episode: S18 E1813 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Greens for Dinner
Pesto Lasagna, Ultimate Caesar Salad; electric wine openers
Episode: S18 E1812 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Feast of the Seven Fishes
Clams Casino, Seafood Risotto with Shrimp, Mussels, and Squid
Episode: S18 E1811 | 26:55
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Italian-American Feast
Porchetta Abruzzese, Quick-Braised Broccoli Rabe; hardy greens
Episode: S18 E1803 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Chips on the Menu
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips
Episode: S18 E1804 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Bar Snacks, Perfected
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses
Episode: S18 E1805 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Southern Sandwiches
Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich, Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwich Cookies; cucumbers
Episode: S18 E1806 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
New England Sandwiches
Jitto’s-Style Steak Bombs, Eggplant Spuckie; types of squash
Episode: S18 E1808 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Chocolate Baked Delights
Double-Chocolate Banana Bread, Chocolate Brownie Cookies; cold-brew coffee makers
Episode: S18 E1807 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Jewish Donuts and Potatoes
Hanukkah Jelly Doughnuts, Cast Iron Potato Kugel; temperature probes and schmaltz
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:25