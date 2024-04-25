© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Be Smart

Can AI Help Us Talk to Whales?

Season 12 Episode 5 | 21m 33s

New technology is revolutionizing how we study and protect nature. In this video, we’ll learn how artificial intelligence is being used to decode the sonic landscapes of the ocean - specifically, whale song. That’s right, there may come a day soon where AI allows us to understand and talk to whales. But some scientists are saying: the question may actually be, SHOULD we talk to whales?

Aired: 04/20/24
Extras
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:28
Nature
Young Lionness Learns to Hunt Giraffes
As a young lioness rekindles with her aunt, she is taught how to hunt giraffes.
Clip: S43 E4 | 1:28
Watch 3:16
Nature
Extraordinary Lion Behavior Caught on Camera
Orphan cubs find their way to the beach, where they discover a new kind of prey: seals.
Clip: S43 E4 | 3:16
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 4:39
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Carroll O'Connor's Archie Bunker Coat
Extraordinary Find: Carroll O'Connor's Archie Bunker Coat
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:39
Watch 4:03
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1999 Pokémon Base Unlimited & Fossil 1st Ed. Booster Boxes
Extraordinary Find: 1999 Pokémon Base Unlimited & Fossil 1st Ed. Booster Boxes
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:03
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Simeon Lipman: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:08
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Be Smart Season 12
  • Be Smart Season 11
  • Be Smart Season 10
  • Be Smart Season 9
  • Be Smart Season 8
  • Be Smart Season 7
  • Be Smart Season 6
  • Be Smart Season 5
  • Be Smart Season 4
  • Be Smart Season 3
  • Be Smart Season 2
  • Be Smart Season 1
Watch 11:17
Be Smart
Why Don’t Humans Hibernate?
Nature has had to come up with some crazy ways to survive winter. None are weirder than hibernation.
Episode: S12 E14 | 11:17
Watch 12:40
Be Smart
The Paradox of Voting
Political scientist Don Green joins Joe to figure out the complex psychological and social factors t
Episode: S12 E13 | 12:40
Watch 16:27
Be Smart
Why Do We Hate Certain Sounds
Why do certain sounds make some of us so upset?!
Episode: S12 E12 | 16:27
Watch 11:43
Be Smart
The Sun is NOT the Center of the Solar System
Despite what you may have heard or learned in school, the sun is NOT the center of the solar system.
Episode: S12 E11 | 11:43
Watch 10:23
Be Smart
Why You See Faces in Things
People see faces everywhere thanks to a quirk of the brain called visual pareidolia.
Episode: S12 E10 | 10:23
Watch 10:00
Be Smart
Why trees look like rivers and also blood vessels and also lightning…
Why do the same, self-repeating patterns appear in trees, rivers, lightning, and even our bodies?
Episode: S12 E9 | 10:00
Watch 15:25
Be Smart
The Real (Weird) Way We See Numbers
Our animal brains deal with quantities in very specific, and fascinating, ways.
Episode: S12 E8 | 15:25
Watch 8:46
Be Smart
The Surprising Power of Sex in Evolution
Have you heard about Charles Darwin's lesser-know theory of evolution: sexual selection?
Episode: S12 E7 | 8:46
Watch 12:54
Be Smart
Computers Can Predict When You're Going to Die… Here's How
Can new technologies make death prediction even more accurate?
Episode: S12 E6 | 12:54
Watch 10:40
Be Smart
Measuring the Universe With a 14-Billion Light-Year Ruler
The cosmic distance ladder is the world’s longest ruler, built to measure the universe.
Episode: S12 E4 | 10:40