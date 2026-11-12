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Be Smart

The Most Misunderstood Idea in Flight

Season 14 Episode 12 | 17m 00s

I flew with the Blue Angels, pulled 7.5 Gs, and came home with one big question: How does lift actually work? So of course I built a wind tunnel to learn the science of flight, bust some common myths, and find the real answer to what keeps planes in the air—even when they’re upside down.

Aired: 11/11/26
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 4:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
For Unto Us a Child Is Born, (from Messiah)
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
Watch 3:54
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
El Nacimiento, (from Navidad Nuestra)
Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:54
Watch 2:39
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Rise! Up! Arise!, (excerpt from St. Paul)
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:39
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 2:59
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas Memories Medley
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:59
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