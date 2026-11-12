The Most Misunderstood Idea in Flight

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
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AI’s environmental impact is more complex than it seems. Who pays the price, and how much?
What if you could turn the same material into a conductor, insulator, or magnet just by twisting it?
Why can hot water sometimes freeze faster than cold water?
How science unraveled one of the biggest myths in modern medicine...HIV's true origins.
I pushed my body in a climate & sports research lab to discover what extreme heat really does to us.
What exactly is the evolutionary purpose of love?
If everything around us is made of atoms, why can’t we actually see them?
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
DNA solves crimes, but what happens when it sends innocent people to prison?