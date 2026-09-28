This Weird Pattern Will Let Us Reshape Matter

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
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Why can hot water sometimes freeze faster than cold water?
How science unraveled one of the biggest myths in modern medicine...HIV's true origins.
I pushed my body in a climate & sports research lab to discover what extreme heat really does to us.
What exactly is the evolutionary purpose of love?
If everything around us is made of atoms, why can’t we actually see them?
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
DNA solves crimes, but what happens when it sends innocent people to prison?
Why are stop lights red? The real story is more complicated than you think.
How thousands of tiny brains, obeying simple rules, solve problems no individual can understand.