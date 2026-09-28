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Be Smart

This Weird Pattern Will Let Us Reshape Matter

Season 14 Episode 10 | 23m 48s

What if you could turn the same material into a conductor, insulator, magnet, or even a superconductor just by twisting it? Meet magic angle graphene, where a tiny 1.1° twist creates a whole new world of physics. The material is carbon, the same stuff found in a pencil, but its properties can become extraordinary.

Aired: 09/14/26
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
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Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 2 Preview
Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway.
Preview: S2 | 2:00
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Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
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See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
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In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Clip: S30 E19 | 2:04
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