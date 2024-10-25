© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Miss Scarlet

Episode 1: Elysium

Season 4 Episode 1 | 52m 18s

Eliza teams up with Duke to investigate a burglary in a high-end brothel whose clients include important members of the British government.

Aired: 01/06/24 | Expires: 01/21/24
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 1:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:55
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:03
Watch 2:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Clip: S29 E2 | 2:06
Watch 2:22
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 17th C. Tibetan Gilt Bronze Buddha
Appraisal: 17th C. Tibetan Gilt Bronze Buddha
Clip: S29 E2 | 2:22
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Miss Scarlet Season 5
  • Miss Scarlet Season 4
  • Miss Scarlet Season 3
  • Miss Scarlet Season 2
  • Miss Scarlet Season 1
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:20
Miss Scarlet
Episode 1: The Rival
When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must prove herself all over again.
Episode: S5 E1 | 52:20
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: The Fugitive
Eliza is on the trail of a fugitive who is charged with murder.
Episode: S4 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Calling
Eliza and Nash are still struggling to work together as they tackle a new case.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Diamond Feather
Things are going well for Eliza until a familiar face shows up to question her role.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: Origins
The story of how it all began between Eliza and Duke twelve years ago.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:05