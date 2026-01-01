The Genius Engineering Behind Lady Liberty

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Ryan Murphy reimagines 'Go, Tell It on the Mountain' in a joyful orchestral setting.
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
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Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.