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Secrets of the Dead

The Genius Engineering Behind Lady Liberty

Season 23 Episode 6 | 3m 34s

Most people know Gustave Eiffel as the builder of the Eiffel Tower. Fewer know that he also designed the internal iron framework that supports the Statue of Liberty. His revolutionary engineering allowed the massive copper monument to withstand wind, weather, and even hurricanes, all while remaining remarkably flexible.

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Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
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Miss Scarlet
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American Masters
Wilder
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Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
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Go, Tell It on the Mountain
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Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:35
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A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:06
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Vamos ya, Pastores, (from 'Los Pastores)
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 1:10
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Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:59
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Adios, Nonino
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 5:08
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
What Child Is This?
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 3:46
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