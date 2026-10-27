What to Expect

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
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A celebration of the remarkable life, career, and legacy of Latin jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera.
Meet the groundbreaking Chicano collective that made the streets a canvas for art and resistance.
Residents and nonprofit attorneys fight corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.
Meet the new generation behind the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history.
Meet the Mambo Legends Orchestra, keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders alive.
Meet a Salvadoran-American family caught up in the contentious fight over immigration policy.
Follow the story of the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court.
Two brothers who fought in Vietnam are among thousands of veterans who are being deported.
"Letters to Eloisa" depicts the life of Author Cuban José Lezama Lima.
An inside look at the high-stakes effort to turn out the Latino vote in the 2020 election.