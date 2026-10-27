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What to Expect

13m 22s

After a long, difficult, and excruciatingly painful labor, Ana gives birth to a healthy baby girl and wants nothing more than a calm, relaxed, restful homecoming. Their loving and well-meaning families with different traditions have other ideas.

Aired: 10/27/26
Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
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