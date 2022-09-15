Search Query
Leadership Giving Overview
» Join the Visionary Society
Get Your FREE Personal Estate Planning Guide
Make Your Leadership Gift Today:
Donation Options
By Credit Card »
By EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer) »
Via DAF (Donor Advised Fund) »
Mail a Check »
More Ways to Give »
About Leadership Giving:
Overview »
Levels of Support »
Ways to Make Your Gift »
InPublic
Newsletter »
Donor Recognition »
Investment Priorities:
Fairfield County Expansion »
Journalism
Overview »
The Accountability Project »
Report for America »
Cutline & Public Affairs Programs »
Federal Policy Reporter »
New England News Collaborative »
The Curious Families Initiative »
Create a Named Internship »
Core Programming »
Planned Giving & Bequests:
Join the Visionary Society »
Planned Giving Informational Packet »
Philanthropic Giving:
Grants & Foundations »
The Institutional Advancement Team:
Overview »
Deidre Tavera
Chief Development Officer
About Deidre »
Email:
dtavera@ctpublic.org
Phone: 860-275-7275
Holly Winters
Director / Major Gifts
About Holly »
Email:
hwinters@ctpublic.org
Phone: 860-275-7344
Lisa Wrubleski
Donor Relations and Estate Gift Planning Manager
About Lisa »
Email:
lwrubleski@ctpublic.org
Phone: 860-275-7250
Janet Headley
Grant Writer
About Janet »
Email:
jheadley@ctpublic.org
Nicole Kimball
Institutional Advancement Associate
About Nicole »
Email:
nkimball@ctpublic.org