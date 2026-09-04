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Audacious with Chion Wolf

A trip to Brimfield Antique Flea Market, where old things find new people

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published September 4, 2026 at 7:57 AM EDT
Objects and letters photographed, at the Brimfield Antique Center in Brimfield, Ma., by Audacious host Chion Wolf and Audacious producer Jessica Severin de Martinez at the Brimfield Antique Center in Brimfield, Ma.
Illustration by Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Objects and letters photographed, at the Brimfield Antique Center in Brimfield, Ma., by Audacious host Chion Wolf and Audacious producer Jessica Severin de Martinez at the Brimfield Antique Center in Brimfield, Ma.

Welcome to the Brimfield Antique Flea Market!

Thousands of buyers and sellers descend on a small Massachusetts town three times a year, filling fields with furniture, vintage clothes, tools, art, oddities and things you didn’t know existed five minutes ago.

We spend the day roaming the country’s largest outdoor antiques show, meeting serious collectors, first-timers, lifelong dealers and shoppers operating almost entirely on instinct.

Along the way: haggling advice, the difference between an oar and a paddle, clown art, a singing bowl sound bath and one important lesson: if you love it, somebody else probably does too. So grab it (preferably using cash).

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • First segment: Lois Shelton, Jacey Bradshaw, Mike Vojnich, Monica Pedroso, Sarah Gray, and Emily Cahill, Ram Limbu, Bruce Baier, Sam Sutner
  • Second segment: Jen Davidson, Jen Weckbacher, Deborah Baird, Mary Smith, Collin and Kari McCaffery, Robert Simas, Kate Corriveau
  • Third segment: James Enders, Shiree Cole, Tonya Cameron, Mo Benzriouil, Sarah Baroud, Luke Davis, Ross and Laura Bonner, Garett Eisele

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf