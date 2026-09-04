A trip to Brimfield Antique Flea Market, where old things find new people

Welcome to the Brimfield Antique Flea Market!

Thousands of buyers and sellers descend on a small Massachusetts town three times a year, filling fields with furniture, vintage clothes, tools, art, oddities and things you didn’t know existed five minutes ago.

We spend the day roaming the country’s largest outdoor antiques show, meeting serious collectors, first-timers, lifelong dealers and shoppers operating almost entirely on instinct.

Along the way: haggling advice, the difference between an oar and a paddle, clown art, a singing bowl sound bath and one important lesson: if you love it, somebody else probably does too. So grab it (preferably using cash).

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS:

First segment: Lois Shelton, Jacey Bradshaw, Mike Vojnich, Monica Pedroso, Sarah Gray, and Emily Cahill, Ram Limbu, Bruce Baier, Sam Sutner

Lois Shelton, Jacey Bradshaw, Mike Vojnich, Monica Pedroso, Sarah Gray, and Emily Cahill, Ram Limbu, Bruce Baier, Sam Sutner Second segment: Jen Davidson, Jen Weckbacher, Deborah Baird, Mary Smith, Collin and Kari McCaffery, Robert Simas, Kate Corriveau

Jen Davidson, Jen Weckbacher, Deborah Baird, Mary Smith, Collin and Kari McCaffery, Robert Simas, Kate Corriveau Third segment: James Enders, Shiree Cole, Tonya Cameron, Mo Benzriouil, Sarah Baroud, Luke Davis, Ross and Laura Bonner, Garett Eisele

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.