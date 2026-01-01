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American Masters

Merging art and performance with architecture

Season 40 Episode 7 | 1m 45s

Elizabeth Diller and Ric Scofidio's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art, performance, theater and architecture. Their designs tended to expose social problems through art and architecture.

Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 4:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
For Unto Us a Child Is Born, (from Messiah)
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
Watch 4:48
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Angels from the Realms of Glory
The tune for this popular Christmas song comes from the 18th-century French carol “Les Anges dans no
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:48
Watch 2:20
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
’Tis Joy When Moon and Stars Above
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:20
Watch 2:45
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:45
Watch 1:46
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella!
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:46
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Episode: S39 E8 | 1:52:55
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