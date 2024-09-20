© 2024 Connecticut Public

A Chef's Life

All Sunchoked Up

Season 4 Episode 8 | 24m 40s

Flo and Theo’s pre-school class visit the restaurant for a meal where table manners are the focus, but exceptionally slow service makes everyone antsy, especially Ben. When her sunchoke recipe doesn’t make the grade, Vivian enlists guidance from an old friend.

Aired: 10/27/16
Watch 24:34
A Chef's Life
Liver Lover
Vivian visits one of her favorite farmers and a restaurant known for its fried livers.
Episode: S5 E9 | 24:34
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
Chasing Trout
Vivian plans a respite from the road during the holidays, but finds herself busy at home.
Episode: S5 E8 | 24:33
Watch 24:32
A Chef's Life
Persimmon Style
Vivian takes the twins to pick persimmons and learn about the fruit's different varieties.
Episode: S5 E7 | 24:32
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
Bourbon Country
Dinner at Maker’s Mark in Vivian’s honor turns into an American history lesson.
Episode: S5 E6 | 24:33
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
WANTED: Broccoli
Vivian heads to NYC where her book launch means a full itinerary.
Episode: S5 E5 | 24:33
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
A Food Truck and a Pear Tree
The arrival of Vivian's cookbook sparks a well of emotions.
Episode: S5 E4 | 24:33
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
Prolific Peppers
Vivian preps peppers for Lambstock, a party where chefs, food, and music converge.
Episode: S5 E3 | 24:33
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
Shake, Rattle and Pole (Beans)
With Summer heat high and rain levels low, Vivian struggles to find enough green beans.
Episode: S5 E2 | 24:33
Watch 24:34
A Chef's Life
Two-Mato
Vivian’s plate is full of everything. Except tomatoes.
Episode: S5 E1 | 24:34
Watch 24:33
A Chef's Life
King Cornbread
Vivian films a segment for a morning TV show where cornbread takes center stage.
Episode: S5 E10 | 24:33