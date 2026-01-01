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Mundo Real

Mundo Real | Trailer

1m 58s

Delia Blanco navigates the ups and downs of life, school, heritage and community, with the help of her family and neighbors. "Mundo Real" is one of the first bilingual (Spanish-English) series produced by American television.

Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Secrets of the Dead
How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:51
Watch 1:37
Secrets of the Dead
Archaeologists Discover Revolutionary War Soldiers Buried at Camden Battlefield
A metal detector survey reveals long-lost soldiers at Camden Battlefield.
Clip: S23 E8 | 1:37
Watch 3:17
Secrets of the Dead
Inside the Deadly Musket Warfare of the American Revolution
A musket ball reveals the deadly reality of Revolutionary War combat.
Clip: S23 E8 | 3:17
Watch 1:30
Secrets of the Dead
How Forensic Genealogy Is Solving a 246-Year-Old Mystery
DNA may help identify a soldier killed at the Battle of Camden.
Clip: S23 E8 | 1:30
Watch 1:53
Secrets of the Dead
Fighting Erosion With Living Oyster Reefs
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:53
Watch 3:18
Secrets of the Dead
Uncovering Fort Albion's Forgotten Black Heroes
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Clip: S23 E7 | 3:18
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Mundo Real Season 4
  • Mundo Real Season 3
  • Mundo Real Season 2
  • Mundo Real Season 1
Watch 29:11
Mundo Real
The Secret Teacher
The Blancos are concerned when a struggling Pedrito begins disappearing after school.
Episode: S4 E9 | 29:11
Watch 28:45
Mundo Real
Cost of Living
Pedrito overhears an employee planning to get payback on a store owner that ripped him off.
Episode: S4 E7 | 28:45
Watch 28:44
Mundo Real
Pedrito
A runaway child soon becomes interconnected with the rest of the Blanco family.
Episode: S4 E2 | 28:44
Watch 29:14
Mundo Real
Fair Play
Pedrito takes credit for Ángel's plan to help an elderly couple in need.
Episode: S4 E5 | 29:14
Watch 28:04
Mundo Real
The Brother I Wanted
After Ángel costs Delia her chance at a scholarship, he attempts to make things right.
Episode: S4 E6 | 28:04
Watch 29:13
Mundo Real
The Secret
Ángel knows a troubling secret about Delia's seemingly-charming new boyfriend, Antonio.
Episode: S4 E1 | 29:13
Watch 28:47
Mundo Real
A New Addition to the Family
Doris and Luis enact a plan to adopt Pedrito.
Episode: S4 E3 | 28:47
Watch 29:21
Mundo Real
The Renovation
Doris helps residents relocate ahead of a building renovation, and fights against the developer.
Episode: S4 E11 | 29:21
Watch 28:29
Mundo Real
Private Beach
The Blancos encounter a local resident who insists the beach they are visiting is private.
Episode: S4 E10 | 28:29
Watch 28:38
Mundo Real
El Güiro
Ángel meets musician Don Marcelo, and is intrigued by his music instrument, a güiro.
Episode: S4 E8 | 28:38