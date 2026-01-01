Mundo Real | Trailer

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
A metal detector survey reveals long-lost soldiers at Camden Battlefield.
A musket ball reveals the deadly reality of Revolutionary War combat.
DNA may help identify a soldier killed at the Battle of Camden.
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
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The Blancos are concerned when a struggling Pedrito begins disappearing after school.
Pedrito overhears an employee planning to get payback on a store owner that ripped him off.
A runaway child soon becomes interconnected with the rest of the Blanco family.
Pedrito takes credit for Ángel's plan to help an elderly couple in need.
After Ángel costs Delia her chance at a scholarship, he attempts to make things right.
Ángel knows a troubling secret about Delia's seemingly-charming new boyfriend, Antonio.
Doris and Luis enact a plan to adopt Pedrito.
Doris helps residents relocate ahead of a building renovation, and fights against the developer.
The Blancos encounter a local resident who insists the beach they are visiting is private.
Ángel meets musician Don Marcelo, and is intrigued by his music instrument, a güiro.