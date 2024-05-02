Fisherman's Harbor

In the fishing port and holiday resort town of Smögen, on the scenic coast of Southwestern Sweden, Tina visits the local fish auction and fishes for langoustines before making a sandwich with herring. For the main course, Tina serves a variety of smoked seafood, lightly heated over the grill. For dessert, she makes strawberries with crunchy breadcrumbs and mint-and-honey-flavored sour cream.