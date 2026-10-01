© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Overview

This Island Has Been A Science Experiment for 100 Years

Season 3 Episode 7 | 16m 07s

Deep in Panama’s Barro Colorado Island, scientists are investigating a mystery that has puzzled them for decades. Why are giant tropical trees dying? The answer leads to lightning, a remarkable tree species, and a hidden battle for survival in one of the world’s most important forests.

Aired: 10/02/26
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 2 Preview
Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway.
Preview: S2 | 2:00
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
Watch 0:29
Great Performances
"Tammy Wynette: Forever Yours" Preview
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
Preview: S54 E3 | 0:29
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Overview Season 3
  • Overview Season 2
  • Overview Season 1
Watch 18:05
Overview
Who's Stealing the Water from the Rainforest?
In a Costa Rica forest, ecologists scale the 70-foot canopies to solve a high-altitude "whodunit."
Episode: S3 E6 | 18:05
Watch 13:25
Overview
Why Does This Swamp Keep Catching Fire?
Why did a fire in the Great Dismal Swamp burn for 111 days? And what can we learn from it?
Episode: S3 E5 | 13:25
Watch 21:44
Overview
We Saw What AI Data Centers Don't Want You to See
Our thermal drones exposed pollution from a massive AI data center powering the AI boom.
Episode: S3 E4 | 21:44
Watch 15:22
Overview
America Made Its Most Toxic Lake. Now We Need What's Inside.
America’s most toxic lake may also be one of its most overlooked resources.
Episode: S3 E3 | 15:22
Watch 9:27
Overview
Why They're Launching Rockets Into the Northern Lights
Scientists are studying solar storms in the aurora that can disrupt satellites and power grids.
Episode: S3 E2 | 9:27
Watch 10:27
Overview
How Millions of Endangered Sea Turtles Find This Tiny Beach
Each fall in Costa Rica, one of nature's strangest spectacles takes place–a tsunami of sea turtles.
Episode: S3 E1 | 10:27
Watch 8:27
Overview
Earth's Worst Mass Extinction Is Actually a Warning
The West Texas desert has a surprising feature: a prehistoric ocean reef.
Episode: S2 E12 | 8:27
Watch 13:34
Overview
The Modern City That Was Buried By a Volcano
The Caribbean town of Plymouth lies frozen in the ash of a devastating volcano.
Episode: S2 E11 | 13:34
Watch 12:10
Overview
Can We Save Mexico City’s Famous Axolotls?
Meet the axolotl, Mexico City’s endangered, smiling salamander.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:10
Watch 10:48
Overview
Is This Earth’s Most Treacherous Coastline?
North Carolina’s Outer Banks may be one of the most dangerous coastlines in the world.
Episode: S2 E9 | 10:48