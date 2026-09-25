© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pati's Mexican Table

Coahuila Refuge

Season 15 Episode 1507 | 27m 32s

En route to the city of El Nacimiento, Pati stops in the pueblo mágico, Múzquiz, and finds delicious tacos de olla. In El Nacimiento, she meets Laura Herrera and her family, who are part of the Muscogo community -- descendants of enslaved Africans who escaped the U.S. and found refuge in Mexico -- and learns their philosophy of life, death, and the legacy passed through generations.

Aired: 09/03/26 | Expires: 09/02/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Secrets of the Dead
How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:51
Watch 1:53
Secrets of the Dead
Fighting Erosion With Living Oyster Reefs
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:53
Watch 3:18
Secrets of the Dead
Uncovering Fort Albion's Forgotten Black Heroes
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Clip: S23 E7 | 3:18
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 15
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 14
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 13
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 12
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
  • Sonora
  • Sinaloa
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
Watch 28:01
Pati's Mexican Table
From Dinosaurs to Cowboys
Pati steps back into prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto and a traditional ranch meal - cabrito.
Episode: S15 E1501 | 28:01
Watch 27:56
Pati's Mexican Table
The Desert's Treasures
An apple orchard evokes a cherished childhood memory for Pati and she discovers a local secret.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 27:56
Watch 27:56
Pati's Mexican Table
Time Stops at The Valley of the Ducks
From maguey fields to vineyards, Pati unveils new flavors and old traditions in central Coahuila.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 27:56
Watch 26:57
Pati's Mexican Table
Where the Bison Roam
Pati experiences the foodways of the Ndé Nation, the Indigenous culture of Cuatro Ciénegas.
Episode: S15 E1506 | 26:57
Watch 27:21
Pati's Mexican Table
Dates, Dreams and Dance
The cities of Viesca and Torreón inspire Pati to reflect on old and new traditions.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 27:21
Watch 27:59
Pati's Mexican Table
The Crawling Vine
Pati discovers the timeless flavors of the region of Parras, from royal wines to family recipes.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 27:59
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Sense of Beauty
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Living Legacy
Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals and chinampas, meeting locals working to protect the axolotl.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Building the Future
Pati rides a cable car and builds a bamboo bike to see how urban design is reshaping Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Colors of Creativity
Pati dives into Mexico City's creativity, from giant Day of the Dead art to delicate papel picado.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 26:46