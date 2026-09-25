Coahuila Refuge

En route to the city of El Nacimiento, Pati stops in the pueblo mágico, Múzquiz, and finds delicious tacos de olla. In El Nacimiento, she meets Laura Herrera and her family, who are part of the Muscogo community -- descendants of enslaved Africans who escaped the U.S. and found refuge in Mexico -- and learns their philosophy of life, death, and the legacy passed through generations.