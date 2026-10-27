© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pati's Mexican Table

Friendship Bridge

Season 15 Episode 1509 | 27m 52s

On her last stop in Coahuila, Pati is thrilled by the rodeo. After a mishap with her car, she arrives in the city of Piedras Negras, where she meets ranchers Carina De León and Patricia Finan, samples their family’s cheese, and delves into the story behind the famous local dish: nachos. Then, a walk to the Friendship Bridge over the Rio Grande touches Pati’s heart as her journey comes to an end.

Aired: 10/26/26 | Expires: 09/03/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Storming: Seasons of Care | Trailer
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Preview: S28 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Secrets of the Dead
How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:51
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
Secrets of the Dead
How Forensic Genealogy Is Solving a 246-Year-Old Mystery
DNA may help identify a soldier killed at the Battle of Camden.
Clip: S23 E8 | 1:30
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 28:01
Pati's Mexican Table
From Dinosaurs to Cowboys
Pati steps back into prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto and a traditional ranch meal - cabrito.
Episode: S15 E1501 | 28:01
Watch 27:56
Pati's Mexican Table
The Desert's Treasures
An apple orchard evokes a cherished childhood memory for Pati and she discovers a local secret.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 27:56
Watch 27:56
Pati's Mexican Table
Time Stops at The Valley of the Ducks
From maguey fields to vineyards, Pati unveils new flavors and old traditions in central Coahuila.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 27:56
Watch 27:59
Pati's Mexican Table
The Crawling Vine
Pati discovers the timeless flavors of the region of Parras, from royal wines to family recipes.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 27:59
Watch 27:21
Pati's Mexican Table
Dates, Dreams and Dance
The cities of Viesca and Torreón inspire Pati to reflect on old and new traditions.
Episode: S15 E1505 | 27:21
Watch 26:57
Pati's Mexican Table
Where the Bison Roam
Pati experiences the foodways of the Ndé Nation, the Indigenous culture of Cuatro Ciénegas.
Episode: S15 E1506 | 26:57
Watch 27:32
Pati's Mexican Table
Coahuila Refuge
Pati learns about Coahuila's legacy as a refuge for Africans escaping slavery in El Nacimiento.
Episode: S15 E1507 | 27:32
Watch 27:47
Pati's Mexican Table
Even the Rocks
A butcher's secrets and a riverside feast reveal the heart of Sabinas' culinary traditions.
Episode: S15 E1508 | 27:47
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Sense of Beauty
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Living Legacy
Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals and chinampas, meeting locals working to protect the axolotl.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 26:46