Even the Rocks

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
DNA may help identify a soldier killed at the Battle of Camden.
A metal detector survey reveals long-lost soldiers at Camden Battlefield.
A musket ball reveals the deadly reality of Revolutionary War combat.
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 15
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 14
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 13
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 12
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
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Sonora
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Sinaloa
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
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Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
Pati discovers the timeless flavors of the region of Parras, from royal wines to family recipes.
The cities of Viesca and Torreón inspire Pati to reflect on old and new traditions.
Pati experiences the foodways of the Ndé Nation, the Indigenous culture of Cuatro Ciénegas.
Pati learns about Coahuila's legacy as a refuge for Africans escaping slavery in El Nacimiento.
Pati steps back into prehistoric time at Museo del Desierto and a traditional ranch meal - cabrito.
An apple orchard evokes a cherished childhood memory for Pati and she discovers a local secret.
From maguey fields to vineyards, Pati unveils new flavors and old traditions in central Coahuila.
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals and chinampas, meeting locals working to protect the axolotl.
Pati rides a cable car and builds a bamboo bike to see how urban design is reshaping Mexico City.