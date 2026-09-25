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Pati's Mexican Table

Even the Rocks

Season 15 Episode 1508 | 27m 47s

Pati visits the city of Sabinas, where she enjoys breakfast tacos with Anuar Yutani, a prominent butcher who shares the secrets of his craft. Then, she joins a traditional riverside celebration with music by the Jara Jaras and new friends who introduce her to the ritual that defines northern Mexico: carne asada. The afternoon ends with a joyful dance by the river, a lively moment of connection.

Aired: 09/03/26 | Expires: 09/02/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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