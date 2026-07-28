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Weathered

A SUPER El Niño Triggered History’s DEADLIEST Disaster. THIS One Might Be Worse.

Season 7 Episode 15 | 11m 02s

The 2026 El Niño could be the strongest we’ve ever seen. And to understand its potential impacts, we’ll take a trip back in time to 1877. That El Niño triggered one of the most devastating natural disasters in human history. What could this one do?

Aired: 07/27/26
Extras
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
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Season 1 Preview
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POV
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Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
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POV
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Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
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American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
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American Masters
Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's poem, "The Fish"
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:19
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American Masters
The political nature of Mary Oliver's poems
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:01
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American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:27
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American Masters
Mary Oliver had a troubled childhood
Mary Oliver often hinted at the turmoil within her family, but sought to move past it.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:33
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Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
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