Why is THIS the DEADLIEST river in the US?

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
On Farm to Fork, discover how to add some zing to your zucchini.
It’s old-time harvest days in California…bringing in the crop with a 30-mule team hitch.
Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey takes to the stage to salute American agriculture.
We’ll sit with Rodney Dillard, who is now returning to his farming roots.
Saddle up to ride the high country in California with a program to save wild mustangs.
Travel back in time in efforts to save the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
A look back at a California winery dedicated to sustainable growing.
Latest Episodes
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Weathered Season 7
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Weathered Season 6
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Weathered Season 5
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Weathered Season 4
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Weathered Season 3
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Weathered Season 2
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Weathered Season 1
Something unexpected is changing Antarctica and scientists finally know why.
What if Earth crossed a climate tipping point like Venus once did?
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the recovery.
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.