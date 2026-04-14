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Weathered

Why is THIS the DEADLIEST river in the US?

Season 7 Episode 10 | 12m 30s

Hidden in "Flash Flood Alley," the Guadalupe River harbors a deadly secret. Where Hill Country geography meets volatile Gulf of Mexico energy, a dangerous anomaly exists. In this episode of Weathered, host Maiya May explores the "Impossible Rain" and "Rain Bombs" behind the 2025 Central Texas Floods—and why superheated Gulf air is rewriting what a "100-year flood" really means.

Aired: 04/13/26
Extras
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The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
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A look back at a California winery dedicated to sustainable growing.
Clip: S19 E9 | 6:04
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