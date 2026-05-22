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Weathered

The Perfect Storm Hasn’t Happened Yet. But It Will.

Season 7 Episode 12 | 11m 48s

After two devastating hurricanes in two decades, New York City is racing to prepare for the true superstorm, one that combines the storm surge of Sandy with the record rainfall of Ida. The innovation and investment are unprecedented but the warming climate is quickly raising the sea level, and the stakes.

Aired: 05/20/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Clip: 9:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Bedtime Gameplay
Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Clip: 8:53
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
Clip: 7:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Dress Up Gameplay
There are lots of different clothes that neighbors wear... Let's dress up and pretend.
Clip: 4:06
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