The Most TOXIC Place in America Is About to Get WAY More Dangerous

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Geordie has a wardrobe malfunction, but Miss Scott is putting her foot down.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Latest Episodes
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Weathered Season 7
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Weathered Season 6
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Weathered Season 5
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Weathered Season 4
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Weathered Season 3
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Weathered Season 2
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Weathered Season 1
Is a spot in the Southwest safe from natural disasters or is there a more sinister explanation?
New York City is racing to prepare for the true superstorm.
Tornado Alley is shifting — and the new one is deadlier. Here's why.
Why is the Guadalupe River America's deadliest? Science, "Rain Bombs," and Flash Flood Alley.
Something unexpected is changing Antarctica and scientists finally know why.
What if Earth crossed a climate tipping point like Venus once did?
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the recovery.
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.