A Hidden Antarctic Tipping Point May Have Just Been Triggered

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Charlie and Isabella face many challenges with their Wilding Project.
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Weathered Season 7
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Weathered Season 6
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Weathered Season 5
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Weathered Season 4
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Weathered Season 3
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Weathered Season 2
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Weathered Season 1
What if Earth crossed a climate tipping point like Venus once did?
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the recovery.
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
This hidden toll uncovers what exactly is causing millions of “invisible deaths” in the Southeast.
What does this study means for our future?