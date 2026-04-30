© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weathered

Tornado Alley Is MOVING (and That's Not Even the WORST Part?!)

Season 7 Episode 11 | 10m 56s

Tornado Alley is shifting. The Great Plains are quieting down — but a deadlier threat is rising in the Southeast. We travel to Wingo, KY, to meet a survivor of the deadliest December tornado on record, and talk with scientists about why America's geography breeds these storms and what's driving this dangerous new normal.

Aired: 04/29/26
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 5:35
America's Heartland
Vermont Farming Climate Challenges
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:35
Watch 5:39
America's Heartland
Soy-Based Asphalt
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:39
Watch 6:34
America's Heartland
Iowa Western Family Farm
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
Clip: S19 E13 | 6:34
Watch 4:35
America's Heartland
Georgia Diversified Farming
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
Clip: S19 E13 | 4:35
Watch 6:05
America's Heartland
Soy Baby Wipes
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
Clip: S19 E12 | 6:05
Watch 5:43
America's Heartland
California Mushroom Farmer
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:43
Watch 5:02
America's Heartland
Minnesota Sustainable Farming
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:02
Watch 5:33
America's Heartland
Montana Grasslands Restoration
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Weathered Season 7
  • Weathered Season 6
  • Weathered Season 5
  • Weathered Season 4
  • Weathered Season 3
  • Weathered Season 2
  • Weathered Season 1
Watch 12:30
Weathered
Why is THIS the DEADLIEST river in the US?
Why is the Guadalupe River America's deadliest? Science, "Rain Bombs," and Flash Flood Alley.
Episode: S7 E10 | 12:30
Watch 11:05
Weathered
A Hidden Antarctic Tipping Point May Have Just Been Triggered
Something unexpected is changing Antarctica and scientists finally know why.
Episode: S7 E9 | 11:05
Watch 10:50
Weathered
Is This the ABSOLUTE Worst CaseTipping Point?
What if Earth crossed a climate tipping point like Venus once did?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:50
Watch 11:55
Weathered
Climate Change Won't End the World. This Could.
Weathered investigates why civilizations collapse during climate shocks—and how we can avoid it.
Episode: S7 E7 | 11:55
Watch 11:14
Weathered
This Is How the World Ends According to Science
Understanding the climate endgame isn’t pessimism. It’s risk management.
Episode: S7 E6 | 11:14
Watch 56:09
Weathered
Weathered: After the LA Firestorm
Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the recovery.
Episode: S7 E0 | 56:09
Watch 12:53
Weathered
The WORST Climate News I've Ever Seen
Maiya breaks down new research showing the impacts of accelerated sea level rise.
Episode: S7 E5 | 12:53
Watch 14:41
Weathered
There's Something MUCH Bigger Than Yellowstone. And It Will Happen Again.
Maiya explores the giants of Earth’s volcanic past: the Large Igneous Provinces (LIPs).
Episode: S7 E4 | 14:41
Watch 12:52
Weathered
We Just Crossed Our FIRST Tipping Point… And It’s NOT What You Think
Maiya May talks with scientist Tim Lenton about Earth systems at risk of crossing tipping points.
Episode: S7 E3 | 12:52
Watch 12:21
Weathered
Is the U.S. Playing Russian Roulette with Hurricanes?
Hurricanes are intensifying faster than ever before. What will hurricanes of the future look like?
Episode: S7 E2 | 12:21