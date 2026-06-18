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Weathered

America’s Disaster-Free Zone Has a Dark Secret

Season 7 Episode 13 | 12m 03s

When you look at Federally declared disasters across the U.S., there’s a surprising blank spot in the Southwest region. What’s up with that? Is the Southwest really a safe haven from natural disasters? Or is there a more sinister explanation for this giant hole in the map? On this episode of Weathered, we talk to the folks who made this map and leading experts on climate risk to find answers.

Aired: 06/15/26
Extras
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