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American Masters

Michael Sarnoski: What Robin Hood and Folklore Tell Us About Ourselves Today

28m 04s

Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski breaks down his creative process behind "The Death of Robin Hood," and explores ideas around identity, the power of storytelling, and more.

Aired: 07/02/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
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