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America's Test Kitchen

British Baking

Season 27 Episode 2708 | 28m 24s

Test cook Joe Gitter makes Banoffee Pie for host Bridget Lancaster. Science expert Dan Souza shares how to use air as an ingredient. And test cook Keith Dresser bakes Browned Butter Shortbread for host Julia Collin Davison.

Aired: 09/18/26 | Expires: 01/07/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
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The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
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Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
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Secrets of the Dead
How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:51
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Fighting Erosion With Living Oyster Reefs
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:53
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The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Clip: S23 E7 | 3:18
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Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
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Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
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