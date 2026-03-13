© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call the Midwife

Episode 8

Season 15 Episode 8

As Sister Veronica weighs her future with the Order, Dr. Turner makes a final stand against the council’s news before the maternity home closes. Elsewhere, the Mullucks campaign for the rights of all thalidomide victims.

Aired: 05/09/26
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 2:24
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Clip: S15 E8 | 2:24
Watch 1:22
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Clip: S15 E8 | 1:22
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Phyllis and Miss Higgins Talk About The Future
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:27
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine and Fred Discuss Sister Monica Joan
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:05
Watch 1:13
Call the Midwife
Trixie Visits the Lady Emily
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:13
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 15
  • Season 14
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Despite the impending closure notice, a new cohort of junior doctors joins the midwives.
Episode: S15 E7
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Dr. Turner receives shocking news that will affect the future of the maternity house.
Episode: S15 E6 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.
Episode: S15 E5 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
Sister Catherine is distressed when a newborn baby is taken from the maternity home.
Episode: S15 E4 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Episode: S15 E3 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
Episode: S15 E2 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Sister Catherine cares for her first solo patient. The midwives attend a women's lib meeting.
Episode: S15 E1 | 53:20
Watch 1:55:14
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2025
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Episode: S15 E0 | 1:55:14
Watch 53:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Episode: S14 E8 | 53:30
Watch 53:17
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
Episode: S14 E7 | 53:17