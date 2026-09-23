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In the Margins

America’s Blood Obsession They Don’t Teach You About

Season 2 Episode 9 | 16m 50s

For centuries, blood was law in America, with the power to remove land rights and freedom status. Indigenous communities like the Gingaskin and Pamunkey fought to maintain their identities and land rights, while Black communities navigated a racial purity system designed to enslave their families for generations.

Aired: 09/22/26
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