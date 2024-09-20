A Fruitful Meal

Fruit can find its way onto any Italian table. First a refreshing Shrimp & Melon Salad with Basil Mint Pesto. Lidia’s granddaughter Olivia calls to share pictures of her strawberry Fragoncello! Lidia keeps cooking up fruit with her Grape & Ricotta Pizza. This sweet pizza can be served as dessert, brunch or just a snack! Lidia shows us that fruit can add that something special to any meal!