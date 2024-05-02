© 2024 Connecticut Public

New Scandinavian Cooking

Bergen Food Renaissance

Season 5 Episode 509 | 26m 48s

Andreas visits Bergen in Western Norway, where he meets up with local chef Christopher Haatuft to collect oysters and wild scallops. Then, he makes a trout tartar and a smoked trout dish, served with a bitter-sweet summer salad. Finally, Andreas prepares a trout burger with onion compote and coleslaw.

Aired: 05/02/14
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 10
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 9
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 8
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 7
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 6
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 5
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 4
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 3
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 2
  • New Scandinavian Cooking Season 1
Watch 27:01
New Scandinavian Cooking
Plenty of Salmon
Christer creates dishes utilizing the exceptional seafood on the island of Frøya.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 27:01
Watch 27:09
New Scandinavian Cooking
A World of Flavors
Join Chef Christer for a feast on an exciting culinary journey from Norway to Chile.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 27:09
Watch 25:07
New Scandinavian Cooking
Sami Cuisine
Christer visits the Finnmarksvidda plateau for the Sami people’s rich food traditions.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 25:07
Watch 27:04
New Scandinavian Cooking
A Flavor of History
Chef Christer explores Eastern Norway’s rich cultural, culinary, and naval history.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 27:04
Watch 27:00
New Scandinavian Cooking
A Coastal Feast
Chef Christer ventures through Åfjord municipality on the Fosen Peninsula in Mid-Norway.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 27:00
Watch 26:59
New Scandinavian Cooking
City of Gastronomy
Christer samples Trondheim’s finest local produce and visits the iconic Britannia Hotel.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 26:59
Watch 24:33
New Scandinavian Cooking
Stone Upon Stone
Chef Christer travels to Bamle in Eastern Norway and cooks with a handmade stone oven.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 24:33
Watch 26:54
New Scandinavian Cooking
South Sami Delicacies
Christer ventures into Majavatn, the heart of the Sami People’s cuisine and culture.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:54
Watch 26:52
New Scandinavian Cooking
Kjøllefjord in Northern Norway: Arctic Fire
Niklas meets up with three generations of fishermen on the island of Kjøllefjord.
Episode: S8 E804 | 26:52
Watch 26:38
New Scandinavian Cooking
Western Norway: Roasted Coastal Lamb & Dried Kelp
Niklas is introduced to the season's best produce, along with coastal lamb and lobster.
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:38