Bird calls, vintage toilets, and lights out: Passionate kids who find wonder in the ordinary

Imagine knowing exactly what makes you happy, pursuing it wholeheartedly, and never worrying whether anybody else thinks it's cool. That's how these three kids approach life, and their enthusiasm has captured the hearts of people around the world.

Their unusual interests - toilet collecting, lights turning off, and perfecting bird calls - have made them internet famous, with people recognizing them on the street and inviting them on adventures their families never saw coming.

But behind the viral videos are three kids who just really love what they love, and parents who've learned to see the world differently because of them.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS:

Samuel Henderson : A 12-year-old from Oklahoma who went viral for his remarkably accurate bird calls at a school talent show in 2024. Joined by his mom, Lori Henderson

A 12-year-old from Oklahoma who went viral for his remarkably accurate bird calls at a school talent show in 2024. Joined by his mom, Lori Henderson Damian Cunningham, “ The Toilet Kid ”: A 9-year-old from Washington state who collects toilets and tests their flushing performance at his backyard testing station. He currently owns 22 toilets. Joined by his dad, Roger Skaer

A 9-year-old from Washington state who collects toilets and tests their flushing performance at his backyard testing station. He currently owns 22 toilets. Joined by his dad, Roger Skaer Jack Carlin, “ Jack the Great ”: A 14-year-old from Texas who travels to famous landmarks and businesses to watch their lights turn off. Joined by his parents, Rebecca and John Carlin

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from Khaleel Rahman.

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