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Audacious with Chion Wolf

Bird calls, vintage toilets, and lights out: Passionate kids who find wonder in the ordinary

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published November 13, 2026 at 8:17 AM EST
Damian Cunningham, “The Toilet Kid”: A 9-year-old from Washington state who collects toilets and tests their flushing performance at his backyard testing station. He currently owns 22 toilets.
Roger Skaer
/
Provided
Damian Cunningham, “The Toilet Kid”: A 9-year-old from Washington state who collects toilets and tests their flushing performance at his backyard testing station. He currently owns 22 toilets.

Imagine knowing exactly what makes you happy, pursuing it wholeheartedly, and never worrying whether anybody else thinks it's cool. That's how these three kids approach life, and their enthusiasm has captured the hearts of people around the world.

Their unusual interests - toilet collecting, lights turning off, and perfecting bird calls - have made them internet famous, with people recognizing them on the street and inviting them on adventures their families never saw coming.

But behind the viral videos are three kids who just really love what they love, and parents who've learned to see the world differently because of them.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Samuel Henderson: A 12-year-old from Oklahoma who went viral for his remarkably accurate bird calls at a school talent show in 2024. Joined by his mom, Lori Henderson
  • Damian Cunningham, “The Toilet Kid”: A 9-year-old from Washington state who collects toilets and tests their flushing performance at his backyard testing station. He currently owns 22 toilets. Joined by his dad, Roger Skaer
  • Jack Carlin, “Jack the Great”: A 14-year-old from Texas who travels to famous landmarks and businesses to watch their lights turn off. Joined by his parents, Rebecca and John Carlin

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from Khaleel Rahman.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,http://www.twitter.com/chionwolfInstagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf