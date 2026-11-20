Running is hard enough. But what if you did it while dressed as a cockroach? Or while listening to the saddest playlist imaginable?

And what's it like to power walk two marathons every day for nearly two months around the same New York City block?

Chion Wolf / Connecticut Public Annie Debatte of Manchester, CT encouraging the runners with a sign that reads, “GO RANDOM STRANGER” during the 2025 Manchester Road Race.

Meet the costumed runners and enthusiastic spectators of the Thanksgiving Day Manchester Road Race, including John Schauster, who lets his social media followers create the world's most demotivating running playlist.

And meet Yolanda Holder, who, at 59 years old, became the first person to power-walk the Self-Transcendence 3,100 Mile Race.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS:

Manchester Road Race: Participants and spectators at the Manchester Road Race on November 22, 2025, in order of appearance: Hob McConville from Manchester, CT; Bish Sarkar from Cambridge, MA; Jay Herrick from Southington, CT; Michael Krajewski from Farmington, CT; Britt and Darren Rueb from Vernon, CT; Sherry Boyd and Sven Dolling from Trumbull, CT; Jim Mindek from Coventry, CT; Marlowe Tracey from Manchester, CT; Emily Woodward Tracy from Manchester, CT; Annie Debatte from Manchester, CT

Participants and spectators at the Manchester Road Race on November 22, 2025, in order of appearance: Hob McConville from Manchester, CT; Bish Sarkar from Cambridge, MA; Jay Herrick from Southington, CT; Michael Krajewski from Farmington, CT; Britt and Darren Rueb from Vernon, CT; Sherry Boyd and Sven Dolling from Trumbull, CT; Jim Mindek from Coventry, CT; Marlowe Tracey from Manchester, CT; Emily Woodward Tracy from Manchester, CT; Annie Debatte from Manchester, CT John Schauster : Connecticut-based musician and runner, who enlists his social media followers to create the world’s most demotivating playlist for the Manchester Road Race

Connecticut-based musician and runner, who enlists his social media followers to create the world’s most demotivating playlist for the Manchester Road Race Yolanda Holder : Endurance walker known as ‘The Walking Diva’, who at age 59 became the first person to complete the Self-Transcendence 3,100 Mile Race entirely by power-walking in 2017

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

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