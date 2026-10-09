Weight stigma and the connection between anti-Blackness and anti-fatness

In the United States, we talk a lot about discrimination. But one form of discrimination that we don’t talk about enough is discrimination based on body weight. It affects everything from our employment prospects to our medical care. But it actually remains legal in almost every state in the U.S.

Provided by Da'Shaun Harrison Da'Shaun Harrison author of 'Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness.'

This hour, we’re talking about the stigma around body weight. We’ll learn about the research on how people are impacted by weight stigma, and we'll talk about how weight discrimination intersects with other forms of discrimination.

Provided by Rebecca Puhl Deputy Director for the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health, Rebecca Puhl researches the way people are impacted by weight stigma.

GUESTS:

This episode was also produced by our former intern divina cordeiro.

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