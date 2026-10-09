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Disrupted

Weight stigma and the connection between anti-Blackness and anti-fatness

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published October 9, 2026 at 9:10 AM EDT
Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness' explores how gender and race intersect with anti-fatness." Authored by Da'Shaun Harrison.
Provided by Da'Shaun Harrison
'Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness' by Da'Shaun Harrison explores how gender and race intersect with anti-fatness.

In the United States, we talk a lot about discrimination. But one form of discrimination that we don’t talk about enough is discrimination based on body weight. It affects everything from our employment prospects to our medical care. But it actually remains legal in almost every state in the U.S.

Da'Shaun Harrison author of 'Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness' explores how gender and race intersect with anti-fatness."
Provided by Da'Shaun Harrison
Da'Shaun Harrison author of 'Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness.'

This hour, we’re talking about the stigma around body weight. We’ll learn about the research on how people are impacted by weight stigma, and we'll talk about how weight discrimination intersects with other forms of discrimination.

Deputy Director for the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health, Rebecca Puhl researches the way people are impacted by weight stigma.
Provided by Rebecca Puhl
Deputy Director for the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health, Rebecca Puhl researches the way people are impacted by weight stigma.

GUESTS:

This episode was also produced by our former intern divina cordeiro.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

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