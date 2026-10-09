Weight stigma and the connection between anti-Blackness and anti-fatness
In the United States, we talk a lot about discrimination. But one form of discrimination that we don’t talk about enough is discrimination based on body weight. It affects everything from our employment prospects to our medical care. But it actually remains legal in almost every state in the U.S.
This hour, we’re talking about the stigma around body weight. We’ll learn about the research on how people are impacted by weight stigma, and we'll talk about how weight discrimination intersects with other forms of discrimination.
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Puhl: Deputy Director for the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health and Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences at the University of Connecticut.
- Da'Shaun Harrison: Co-Executive Director of Scalawag Magazine and author of Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness.
This episode was also produced by our former intern divina cordeiro.
Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.