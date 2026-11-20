In the United States, a lot of people have strong opinions about their pizza. Whether you’re talking about the toppings, the restaurant or the pizza style, it’s easy to get into a heated argument about which pizza is the best. Connecticut has taken that to the extreme in recent years by branding itself the Pizza Capital of the U.S.

But as much as we love to debate what makes the best pizza, part of what makes those debates meaningful is that they actually bring us together. When we argue about pizza, it’s usually because we love pizza.

GUESTS:

This episode was produced by our former intern Cooper Formica.

Special thanks to our former intern Julian Clarke-Dixon.

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