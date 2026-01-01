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Call the Midwife

Episode 6 Preview

Season 15 Episode 6 | 30s

An expectant father receives a life-threatening diagnosis. Trixie assists a female wrestler after a headlock goes wrong. Dr. Turner learns shocking news that implicates the future of the maternity house.

Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
Put your creative skills to the test and build a boat with Daniel Tiger and Ana Platypus!
Clip: 7:05
Latest Episodes
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  • Call the Midwife Season 9
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  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 53:30
Call the Midwife
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Sister Veronica must decide her future before the maternity home prepares to close its doors.
Episode: S15 E8 | 53:30
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Episode 7
Despite the impending closure notice, a new cohort of junior doctors joins the midwives.
Episode: S15 E7 | 53:20
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Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Dr. Turner receives shocking news that will affect the future of the maternity house.
Episode: S15 E6 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.
Episode: S15 E5 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
Sister Catherine is distressed when a newborn baby is taken from the maternity home.
Episode: S15 E4 | 53:20
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Call the Midwife
Episode 3
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Episode: S15 E3 | 53:20
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Call the Midwife
Episode 2
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
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Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Sister Catherine cares for her first solo patient. The midwives attend a women's lib meeting.
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Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Episode: S14 E8 | 53:30